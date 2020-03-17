Filipche: Five new coronavirus cases confirmed, four of them are healthcare workers

Skopje, 17 March 2020 (MIA) – Five new coronavirus cases have been confirmed Tuesday afternoon. Four of them are healthcare workers from Debar, Health Minister Venko Filipche said.

“The number of coronavirus patients is now 31,” he added.

“Besides the four diagnosed healthcare workers, the wife of the coronavirus patient whose test was confirmed at the Zhan Mitrev Clinic also tested positive.She will be hospitalized at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases,” Filipche said.

He noted that the four healthcare workers come from a private healthcare institution in Debar.

“Some are coronavirus carriers, likely to develop the disease, screened as part of a wider screening that began in this region today,” Filipche said.

On Wednesday, he added, two Pulmonary Clinic physicians will be sent to the hospital in Debar to assist the healthcare workers, the epidemiologist and the three infectologists who are already there.

“We’re fully aware that healthcare workers are most exposed,” Filipche continued. “We must do our best to protect them and provide a sustainable and stable health system for all.”

“There’ll be no excuse for citizens who don’t adhere to government measures,” Filipche noted, reminding that public health relies on respect for healthcare workers.

He voiced a message to healthcare workers that their effort and role at this moment is invaluable, and he urged citizens to adhere to measures.

“We must take care of each other,” he said. “Stay home and take prevention and protection measures seriously.”

As regards coronavirus testing, the Health Minister reminded that the incubation period is crucial, which is why isolation and quarantine last 14 days.

He added that more intensive analysis were underway and wider epidemiological indication will be set, primarily in the region of Debar, Struga and Ohrid.

Absolutely all patients undergo full epidemiological analysis, Filipche said, adding that self-isolation is imposed accordingly.