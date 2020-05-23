Filipche: First-ever heart transplant, donation awareness to increase

Skopje, 23 May 2020 (MIA) – Transplant of a heart from a deceased donor has been performed for the first time in our country. A new heart in the body of 54-year-old Ivan Ognjanovski was transplanted at the Skopje-based Cardiac Surgery Clinic after a six-hour operation. Two kidneys from the same donor have also been transplanted in two other patients at the Urology Clinic.

Health Minister Venko Filipche told Saturday’s press conference that history has been made.

“This makes us very proud. The transplant would not have been possible if an act of altruism had not been there. The Dinevi family, who lost their beloved mother and wife a few days ago, agreed to donate her heart and the kidneys,” said Filipche.

He expressed belief that the act would send a strong message to Macedonian citizens over the importance of organ donation.

“One of the hardest stages has been completed, we hope that the organism will not reject the heart,” said Filipche.

According to him, the operation was also important from another aspect.

“The knowledge, capacities, experience and expertise of three cardiac surgeons – Sashko Jovev from the Cardiac Surgery Clinic, Zan Mitrev from the Zan Mitrev clinic and Aleksandar Nikolic from the Acibadem Sistina Clinic – showed that people’s health comes first, whereas ethics and the Hippocratic Oath surpass all differences,” said Filipche.

Doctor Jovev said the patient is feeling good and hoped for the same in the future.

“This operation is not only the crowning moment of cardiac surgery in our country but also a process of encircling the treatment of terminal heart disease. Heart transplant, although rarest to obtain, is maybe the best answer,” added Jovev.

National transplant coordinator Maja Mojsova said the surgery would have been impossible without the organ donation.

“I believe this can only give us more faith and hope that families facing the loss of a close one will decide to donate organs, thus giving a chance to other patients. Let me extend my sympathy to the family of the deceased and say that the heart of their beloved is still beating,” added Mojsova.

She said there is no better campaign for organ donation than the families who donate and receive the organ telling the story.

“It is very hard to make a rational decision and be humane when grieving. That is why I think that the families are the heroes here,” noted Mojsova.

Doctor Mitrev said there has been no breakthrough in this issue until now.

“As of last year we started with the implantation of artificial hearts. We have the required capacities and options. Let me thank Minister Filipche who pulled us all together with the only goal of treating patients,” said Mitrev.

Doctor Nikolic noted this was one of the most significant steps in Macedonian medicine.

Vasil Ognjanovski, son of the patient who received the donated heart, extended his sympathy to the family of the deceased and gratitude for saving three lives.

“I would like to tell them that her heart is still beating. Our families will be forever united by this heart,” said Ognjanovski.

Doctors from the Cardiac Surgery Clinic, Acibadem Sistina Hospital, Anesthesia, Reanimation, and Intensive Treatment Clinic and Zan Mitrev Clinic took part in the operation, coordinated by National transplant coordinator Maja Mojsova Mijovska.

The patients who received the organs were selected from the national heart and kidney waiting lists, in accordance with established matching criteria.