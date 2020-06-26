Filipche: Dialogue at all levels of society, unity in fight against coronovirus

Skopje, 26 June 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche has said it is of enormous significance that all stakeholders in the society are actively involved in using their influence in the community to fight the coronavirus. For this purpose, a joint meeting of Government officials, NGOs and religious communities is being initiated, says the Ministry of Health.

“The fight with the virus will go on but we must learn to live with it and protect ourselves. I believe it is of enormous significance that all stakeholders in the society are actively involved in using their influence in the community and raising the awareness on the coronavirus and the need for observance of personal protective measures. This requires dialogue at all levels of society. For this purpose, the Ministry of Health is initiating a joint meeting of Government officials, NGOs and religious communities that will define the ways for active involvement of everyone and unity in the fight against the virus,” says Minister Filipche.

In this context, Filipche met Friday with the new head of the Islamic Religious Community, Reis Shaqir Fetahu.

“Fetahu fully agrees and welcomes the initiative. He is committed to giving maximum support and personal contribution in the efforts of the institutions that respond to the corona-crisis in the country,” says Filipche.