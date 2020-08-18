Filipche: Decision on reopening of kindergartens to be made Thursday

Skopje, 18 August 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche told a press conference Tuesday that a final decision on reopening of kindergartens will probably be made Thursday.

“Meetings were held on reopening of kindergartens on Monday and Tuesday. Kindergarten representatives were also present at the Infectious Diseases Commission’s session. Consultations will resume Wednesday and a final decision will probably be made on Thursday,” the Health Minister told reporters.

He stressed that decisions are being made in coordination with all sectors.