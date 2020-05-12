Filipche: Curfew remains in place, easing measures possible

Skopje, 12 May 2020 (MIA) – For now, there is no recommendation to the government to shorten curfew, however the possibility is not ruled out to discuss about this in the coming period given that it is recommended to gradually ease measures and companies to start operating, Health Minister Venko Filipche told Tuesday’s press briefing in the government.

“Imposing curfew was one of the factors to reduce the spread of the virus because stay-at-home order is the best to carry out the control. At the moment we do not consider shortening the curfew, but if necessary, we will discuss this in the coming period especially because the economic operators will gradually return to activities. We are monitoring the situation and If necessary, we will propose recommendations to the government, but not for now,” Filipche said.