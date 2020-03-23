Filipche: Coronavirus outbreak will be over after two incubation cycles without new cases

Skopje, 23 March 2020 (MIA) – After completing two incubation cycles without registering any new cases, we’ll know we’re effectively rid of the virus, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a press conference on Monday.

He voiced confidence that North Macedonia will successfully overcome the coronavirus crisis.

Filipche pointed out that public health experts strongly believe social distancing measures are the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Citizens must adhere to all these measures. The mechanism is such that after two incubation cycles, we practically believe the virus is gone,” Filipche said. “This is the logic behind recommending social distancing, insisting on compliance with measures, not going out and protecting those at risk.”

As regards the procurement of ventilators, the Health Minister said the procedure has been suspended to be reopened.