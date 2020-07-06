Filipche: Coronavirus crisis escalates across the Balkans

Skopje, 6 July 2020 (MIA) – The coronavirus crisis has escalated across the Balkans over the past ten days. Official data show 300 cases per day in Serbia, over 150 in Bulgaria, over 170 in Bosnia-Herzegovina, 86 in Croatia, 57 in Montenegro, almost 70 in Albania and over 100 in Kosovo, Health Minister Venko Filipche said on Monday.

The World Health Organization has said that 60 percent of the cases out of the 10 million worldwide have been registered in June.

“This means there is a new wave everywhere but it came earlier in our country. I believe we have detected it early and now it is emerging in all neighboring countries. This is a direct consequence of the relaxation of restrictions and non-observance of personal protective measures. Global developments confirm that initial predictions by world health authorities of the virus’ disappearance during the summer have not materialized. Statistics show peaks of new infections and deceased, which is another confirmation that the virus is here to stay and we must be prepared,” Minister Filipche told a press conference.

He said the health system must be prepared, personal protective measures must be observed, while people must get used to the new reality, which might last longer than initially expected.