Filipche: Compliance with preventive measures is key to returning to normalcy

Skopje, 26 May 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche said Tuesday that three months after the first coronavirus case in North Macedonia, the epidemic is now under control – the battle is won, but the fight is not over.

According to Filipche, the virus is still with us, and we have to learn to live with it and stick to protective measures – wearing face masks, keeping physical distance.

“After three months, we’re at a crossroads of whether to continue gradually returning to normalcy, reopen catering facilities, businesses, borders, while citizens comply with all measures of the Commission on Infectious Diseases, or if measures are not complied with, to have this virus agony continue and in a few months face the challenge of reintroducing restrictive measures,” Filipche said.

The Health Minister noted that a great number of citizens complied with protective measures, but they were victims to those who didn’t.

“For three months we’ve been working and dealing with the coronavirus. As we’ve said before, the first battle is won. However, the fight is not over, and it will still be going on,” Filipche pointed out.

“The fact is that the virus won’t go away, it will stay with us,” he continued. “We’ll have to learn to live with it. That’s what all countries are doing.”

“However, we must protect ourselves,” Filipche noted. “This is why the relaxation of measures goes hand in hand with the so-called soft measures, which include mandatory wearing of face masks, keeping physical distance, washing and disinfecting hands often.”

Filipche underlined that all measures were taken in line with science and figures, and not paramedicine as some media outlets had said.

“These are measures taken worldwide. We’re continuing with these measures. It’s the key to gradually returning life back to normal,” he said.

“We had enough time to strengthen the health system, procure enough equipment, protective supplies. Doctors, nurses to gain knowledge on a previously unknown disease. We didn’t know how the virus will manifest, how the disease will develop. But now we have experience and knowledge,” Filipche noted, adding that it will all be used for better treatment of patients.

According to him, we’re fully prepared to respond to the situation. At this point, the epidemic is under control, he added.

The Health Minister said it was good that schools and preschools are closed, as well as borders.

“The virus is clearly with us. Just like the rest of the world, we’ll probably have to wait on a vaccine or achieving herd immunity. But this is still a long way off. A great deal of the fight against the coronavirus is on the citizens. Compliance with protective measures. I want each and every citizen to be clear that we’re all responsible for our health. This is also how we protect the health of those close to us, as well as collective health. Only by complying with measures, we’ll end the spread of the virus,” Filipche said.