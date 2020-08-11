Filipche: Commission favors online instruction, except for first-graders

Skopje, 11 August 2020 (MIA) – The position of the Commission for Infectious Diseases is that instruction should begin online, except for the first grade, where children’s physical presence is required, says Health Minister Venko Filipche.

“We fear that in the fall, when we do not know what lies ahead, as do all countries in Europe, it will be very risky to allow children to go back to school without any restrictions, indoors,” Minister Filipche told Kanal 5 TV.

He refers to the threat of the virus spread during transport to and from schools, communication among children during breaks, while entering the school, in common areas and hallways.

Filipche presented this position at Tuesday’s session of the Government, which is set to take the final decision in the coming days.

The Commission for Infectious Diseases was set to discuss the issue with representatives of the Ministry of Education and Science today, but the meeting has been postponed for Wednesday.

Filipche also says the Commission will meet tomorrow with representatives of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy over the kindergarten protocols.