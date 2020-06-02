Filipche: Athletes to be tested ahead of season restart

Skopje, 2 June 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche said Tuesday that representatives of the Football Federation of Macedonia and members of the Commission for Infectious Diseases have decided to test all athletes and all persons involved in the training sessions ahead of the season restart.

“The Public Health Institute will do the required testing. Nothing that jeopardizes athletes’ health will be restarted or be initiated,” said Minister Filipche on a question related to a couple of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shkendija football club.

He added they have decided over the restart of individual sports such as tennis.