Filipche: Antibody screening tests planned in middle or end of summer

Skopje, 17 April 2020 (MIA) – Antibody screening tests are planned in our strategy, not now but in the middle or the end of summer, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Friday.

“We are planning to do the screening by age groups, sometime in the summer, in order to assess the immunity of people over the age of 65, school children or working population,” Minister Filipche told a press conference.

According to him, the testing will be one of the indicators for the measures to be undertaken when a second peak possibly occurs.

“We will monitor developments and give an opinion on how to organize instruction in schools. If it is assessed that the age group over 65 lacks immunity, we can say that restrictive measures for them will remain in place up to the end of the year,” said Filipche.