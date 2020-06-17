Filipche: Admitted patients expected to outnumber those released in next 7 days

Skopje, 17 June 2020 (MIA) – We expect admitted patients to outnumber those released in the next seven days and that is why we should withstand this wave. Afterwards we expect a drop in the number of hospitalized patients, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Wednesday.

“It is very important to have the situation under control and we are making plans on a daily basis. I have intensive communication with hospital directors, and assessments, organization, reorganization are carried out daily,” Minister Filipche told a press conference.

According to him, this is the biggest health crisis that the country has ever faced.

“It is not easy but we have the knowledge, capacity, organization and plan towards overcoming this crisis. Until now we have properly managed the crisis, we prepared the system for this scenario and now we are implementing it. I ask the people and all stakeholders in society to support the health workers,” added Filipche.