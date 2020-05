Skopje, 17 May 2020 (MIA) – In a Facebook post on Sunday, Health Minister Venko Filipche said that 91 per cent of healthcare workers who have contracted COVID-19, have fully recovered.

“I commend their courage and commitment. I wish a speedy recovery to everyone,” Filipche said in a post.

In another Facebook post, he said that the recommendations for measures for movement of the citizens and crossing the borders with neighbouring Greece will be finalized by end of next week.