Filipche: 61 units of convalescent plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients

Skopje, 3 August 2020 (MIA) – Until now we have secured 61 units of convalescent plasma for treatment of COVID-9 patients, says Health Minister Venko Filipche.

A person who has recovered from the coronavirus can donate blood plasma, Minister Filipche says in a Facebook post.

“Let’s be humane and help patients who are still fighting this unpredictable virus. Let’s demonstrate our care, donate and save a human life. I appeal for solidarity, because there is nothing more important than our health and the health of our loved ones!” says Filipche.