Filipche: 54 patients treated in Skopje, four in critical condition

Skopje, 31 March 2020 (MIA) – The Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases is currently treating 54 patients, four are in critical condition, 20 need only oxygen masks, while the rest have mild symptoms, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Tuesday.

Filipche told a press conference that nearly 400 tests have been done over the past 24 hours, with 44 new cases, of which 23 in Kumanovo, 12 in Skopje, three in Bitola, two each in Tetovo and Struga, and one each in Shtip and Prilep, bringing the tally to 329.

“Two patients have passed away, a 45-year-old man in Kumanovo and a 78-year-old man in Skopje, both suffering from underlying illnesses,” added Filipche.

The total number of tests in the country since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,518.

The field hospital located next to the Clinic for Infectious Diseases is nearing completion.

“It will be put into use tomorrow and will be fully operational by the end of the week. The Clinic’s capacity is currently half-full,” noted Filipche.