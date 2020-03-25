Filipche: 5 health workers from Skopje clinic tested positive for coronavirus

Skopje, 25 March 2020 (MIA) – Of the 29 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, five people had been in contact with the former director of a Skopje clinic, who has been hospitalized for treatment, said Health Minister Venko Filipche.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, the five people tested positive without showing any symptoms. They have been and will remain in home isolation.

“Of the total number of people in contact with the doctor, who have been self-isolating for 16 days, some 30 people were tested and five of them tested positive,” Filipche said, adding that they all work at the Clinic for Dermatology in Skopje.

The doctor after returning from Italy didn’t comply with the self-isolation rule and continued to come to work at the Clinic for Dermatology and attended a doctors’ symposium. Nearly 180 people are believed to have been exposed to her. In the meantime, she was dismissed as director of the clinic for ‘endangering public health.’ She was confirmed as the fourth coronavirus case in early March.

“It’s a good thing that some of the new confirmed cases have been diagnosed in early stages, because it cushions the burden on the health system,” Minister Filipche said, reiterating that self-isolation and social distancing had proven to be the most effective in the fight against the coronavirus spread.

In North Macedonia, the total tally of coronavirus cases stands at 177.