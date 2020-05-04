Filipche: 184 out of 235 health workers have recovered

Skopje, 4 May 2020 (MIA) – More than 50 out of the 70 health workers who were infected with the coronavirus in the Kumanovo General Hospital have returned to their jobs. All departments are fully operational, said Health Minister Venko FIlipche on Monday.

Minister Filipche told the daily press conference that 184 out of the 235 infected health workers have recovered and returned to their jobs.

“Departments at the Clinic for Children’s Diseases, Rehabilitation Institute and the Kumanovo hospital are now fully operational after their return to the posts,” added Filipche.