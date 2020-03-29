Filipche: 18 new coronavirus cases after two people test positive

Skopje, 29 March 2020 (MIA) – 18 new cases of the coronavirus were registered in the past 24 hours, Health Minister Venko Filipche said in a Facebook post.

He said that the Institute for Public Health had confirmed two new patients that tested positive during his press conference earlier in the day.

“Instead of 16 as I announced at the press conference, the total number of confirmed cases is 18,” he wrote.

So far, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Macedonia stands at 259.

Most cases are registered in Skopje (145), followed by Debar (46), Kumanovo (21), Shtip (14), Prilep (8), Veles (6), Tetovo (5), Struga (5), Ohrid (3), Kavadarci (2), Gostivar (1), Bitola (1), Gevgelija (1), and Strumica (1).