Skopje, 14 April 2020 (MIA) – There are 122 health workers infected with the coronavirus, seven of whom have recovered and are back to work, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Tuesday.

Filipche told a press conference there is sufficient medical equipment and stocks in the ministry.

“There are sufficient quantities of protective materials, masks, suits in all public health institutions, especially in hospitals treating patients,” noted Filipche.