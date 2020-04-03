Filipche: 11 medical staff from Kumanovo hospital infected with coronavirus

Skopje, 3 March 2020 (MIA) – Eleven medical staff from the Kumanovo hospital have been infected with the coronavirus, along with a nurse from the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Friday.

“There are 11 confirmed coronavirus cases at the Kumanovo hospital. This number compromises the operations of the infectious department there, because another health worker recently tested positive. Therefore, two doctors from Skopje and one from Shtip have been deployed to this department in the Kumanovo hospital,” Minister Filipche told a press conference.

There are also positive cases in two other departments of the hospital, but epidemiological interviews are still ongoing.

“Based on these interviews and the number of people put in self-isolation, we will reorganize the remaining departments within the hospital. Taking this into consideration and the number of new cases in Kumanovo over the past two days, the curfew in the city will be extended and enforced from 9 p.m. today up to 5 a.m. on Monday. On weekdays, the curfew will last between 9 p.m. up to 5 a.m on the next day,” said Filipche.

A nurse at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases has also tested positive for the coronavirus.

“An epidemiological survey has been carried out and this will determine the further organization of the department he worked in,” added FIlipche.

Three patients were released today from the Clinic.

“Unfortunately, two patients have passed away, aged 68 and 70,” noted Filipche.

Forty-six new cases have been registered in the country over the past 24 hours, of which 23 in Kumanovo, 13 in Skopje, two each in Debar, Tetovo, Veles and Gevgelija, and one each in Prilep and Gostivar., bringing the tally to 430.