Fifteen arrested after scuffle at Serbian parliament

Belgrade, 8 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Serbian police on Friday arrested 15 people after a scuffle erupted during a protest at the entrance to the country’s parliament, state broadcaster RTS reported.

Around 50 protesters, called by far-right opposition lawmaker Bosko Obradovic, blocked the parliament entrance to protest President Aleksandar Vucic.

After some pushing and shoving, Marjan Risticevic, a lawmaker from the governing coalition, was seen finally entering the building with his jacket torn.

Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar was also caught up in the tussle at one point.

It was not immediately clear whether Obradovic was among those arrested.

The crowd was closely packed in spite of orders to keep a distance because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Serbia only on Wednesday ended a state of emergency because of the disease and lifted lengthy curfews a day later, after nearly two months. Political tensions meanwhile escalated, as parliamentary elections delayed from April 26 were rescheduled for June 21.

The weak, fragmented opposition has been protesting Vucic’s stranglehold on the media more than a year, and some are boycotting parliament and have promised to skip the election, as well.

However, though Serbs are widely disgruntled and protests are frequent, bickering opposition leaders remain unable to focus the discontent and another triumph of Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party is all but guaranteed in June.