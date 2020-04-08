FIFA sets out guidelines for extended football seasons

Berlin, 8 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Football’s ruling body FIFA has set out guidelines on players’ contracts and transfer deadlines to enable league seasons to be extended beyond June as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFA says players with contracts expiring on June 30 should be allowed to complete the season if it finishes at a later stage.

Most leagues are suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic and plans are being made to complete seasons – with play almost certainly going beyond that regular cut-off date.

“With the current suspension of play in most countries, it is now obvious that the current season will not end when people thought it would,” FIFA said.

“Therefore, it is proposed that contracts be extended until such time that the season does actually end. This should be in line with the original intention of the parties when the contract was signed and should also preserve sporting integrity and stability.”

New contracts should be delayed until the next season actually does start.

On transfer windows FIFA “will be flexible and will allow the relevant transfer windows to be moved so they fall between the end of the old season and the start of the new season.”

FIFA said the FIFA Council bureau had approved the “set of principles” complied by a task force, which included representatives of clubs, players, leagues, national associations and confederations, and said it wanted clubs and players to work together to find agreements.

“While it is primarily up to the relevant parties at national level to find solutions to fit the circumstances in their own country, FIFA recommends looking at all aspects of each situation in an even handed manner, including what government measures are there to support clubs and players, whether pay should be deferred or reduced and what insurance coverage may exist,” it said.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the Covid-19 pandemic had “clearly changed all the factual circumstances around football for this season.”

The guidelines were “practical ideas and proposals” to deal with the circumstances.

“Whilst this will not solve each and every problem, it should serve to bring a measure of stability and clarity to football for the foreseeable future,” he said.

“We hope that this collaborative effort, under the leadership of FIFA, can provide a positive example of how football can come together and show unity, solidarity and a spirit of compromise in order to face the challenging times ahead.”