FIFA confirms Euro and Copa in 2021, later date for Club World Cup

Berlin, 19 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Football’s ruling body FIFA confirmed Wednesday it would include the postponed Euro 2020 and Copa America tournaments in its international 2021 match calendar, while deciding on the date of the 2021 Club World Cup at a later stage.

FIFA also said in a statement after a conference call of its council’s bureau members it would look into transfer and registration periods for players, as some domestic leagues may go beyond the June 30 cut-off owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Europe’s UEFA decided Tuesday to postpone Euro 2020 by one year to allow interrupted domestic leagues to be completed, and now aims to hold the event June 11-July 11 next year. The Copa was also pushed back by one year by South America’s CONMEBOL.

The new-look Club World Cup with 24 teams was originally to be played in June and July 2021 in China.

The statement said FIFA would form a confederations working group to monitor the health situation, look into a financial support fund for stakeholders, and reiterated that FIFA would donate 10 million dollars to the World Health Organization Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“This exceptional situation requires exceptional measures and decisions. This crisis impacts the entire world and that is why solutions need to take into account the interests of all stakeholders around the world,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.