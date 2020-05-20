Field hospital disassembled, modular hospital to serve as triage department

Skopje, 19 May 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Health said Tuesday the field hospital set up next to the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in case of need for treatment of COVID-19 patients is being disassembled.

The fully equipped Role II Field Hospital, a Norwegian donation, had a capacity of 130 beds. It was set up in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and the Army back in March.

“It is a great success there was no need to use additional capacities for treatment of COVID-19 patients, because the existing hospital capacities in the country have been fulled only 10 percent since the start of the outbreak. We have successfully softened the impact on our health system, but we also demonstrated preparedness to handle even worse scenarios,” said Health Minister Venko Filipche.

In the meantime, a Swiss-donated modular hospital has been set up as part of the system for further management of the COVID-19 in the country.

The modular hospital will be used as a COVID center and an emergency department of the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, triaging patients who will then be distributed in accordance with their health condition.