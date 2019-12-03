Fiat’s Agnelli family buys major Italian newspaper group

The Agnelli family of Italian industrialists who founded the Fiat car empire have expanded their media holdings by buying a major Italian newspaper group.

EXOR, the Agnelli’s holding company, acquired 44 per cent of the GEDI media group for 102.5 million euros (113.5 million dollars) from CIR, according to a statement issued late on Monday.

As well as La Repubblica, Italy’s second-biggest selling newspaper, GEDI includes the La Stampa and Il Secolo XIX dailies, several local newspapers and three radio stations.

“We’re convinced that quality journalism has a bright future so long as it can combine authoritativeness, professionalism and independence with the requirements of its readers, today and in the future,” EXOR Chairman John Elkann was quoted as saying in the statement.

EXOR is already the leading shareholder in The Economist Group.

The transaction makes Exor GEDI’s leading shareholder, replacing CIR, the holding company of another family of Italian industrialists, the De Benedetti, who sold their share to the Agnelli.

After the closing of the deal, EXOR said it would launch a public tender offer for “all the outstanding GEDI shares not already owned,” except for a 5-per-cent minority stake due to be retained by CIR.

EXOR’s other holdings include controlling stakes in Fiat-Chrysler, Ferrari, the Juventus football club and the PartnerRe reinsurance company.