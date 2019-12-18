Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA agree merger, creating new car giant

Italo-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and France’s PSA, the parent company of Peugeot, Citroen, and Opel, have closed the deal on their merger, the two companies said on Wednesday.

FCA and PSA are set to create the world’s fourth-largest auto group behind Volkswagen, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, and Toyota. They first announced their merger plans in late October.

“The proposed combination will be an industry leader with the management, capabilities, resources, and scale to successfully capitalize on the opportunities presented by the new era in sustainable mobility,” the two firms said in a joint statement.

FCA Chairman John Elkann will chair the new group’s 11-member board, while PSA’s chief executive Carlos Tavares will be chief executive officer for an initial five-year period, they said.

The 50-50 tie-up has yet to be cleared by competition authorities but would create a group with combined revenues of nearly 170 billion euros (190 billion dollars), FCA and PSA said.

They said their merged entity should achieve annual synergies worth 3.7 billion euros without closing any factories, thanks to economies of scale.

Mergers are one way for carmakers to share costly investments in new technologies a must in a rapidly changing industry moving towards hybrid, electric and self-driving vehicles.