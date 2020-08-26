Fewer new COVID-19 cases registered in North Macedonia in past week

Skopje, 26 August 2020 (MIA) – According to the Public Health Institute’s latest weekly report, a total of 11,129 COVID-19 tests were carried in the period August 17 – 23, the Health Ministry said in a press release Wednesday.

Of these, 839 , i.e. 7.5% of patients were positive for coronavirus, which represents a steady drop compared to previous 10%, 9.4%, 8.6% and 7.8%.

The majority of new cases (33.5%) were registered in Skopje. In 16 cities, under 20 new cases were reported in the past week.

Of the new COVID-19 patients, most (24.4%) are aged over 60, followed by those aged 30-39 (18.0%). The least number of new cases were registered in children under 9 (2.4%) and those aged 10-19 (5.8%).

119, i.e. 14.7% of new patients were admitted for hospital treatment, while comorbidities have been registered in 239 (29.8%) of patients.

307 (38.3%) of new patients were in contact with a person infected with COVID-19, while 29 had travelled abroad in the past 14 days, the press release read.

In the period August 17 – 23, 554 persons recovered who were hospitalized or treated at home, which is 513 patients less than the previous week.

Moreover, 19 coronavirus patients passed away, of which most were aged over 60. Comorbidities were registered in 16 of the casualties.

The full report as well as other COVID-19 information are available at the Public Health Institute’s website.