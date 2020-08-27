Fewer births, more deaths in Q2 2020: statistics

Skopje, 27 August 2020 (MIA) – The number of live births recorded in the second quarter of 2020 was 4,596, a 6.5% decrease compared to the same quarter in 2019, State Statistical Office data shows.

5,064 people died in the second quarter of 2020, which is 3.0% more than in Q2 last year. 51 of these were infant deaths.

The natural increase, i.e. the difference between the numbers of births and deaths in a population, was -468.

The number of marriages registered in Q2 of 2020 was 1,147, which is 66.5% less than the same time last year.

In the second quarter of 2020 there were 181 divorces.