Fetai: SPO prosecutors reduced to storing open cases

Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) cases are collecting dust, while fraud suspects are giving legal advice how to handle the investigation into SPO bonuses, prosecutor Fatime Fetai said Wednesday ahead of a hearing in the 'Monster' case.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 27 November 2019 12:38
