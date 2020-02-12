Ferrari hungry for victory as new Formula One car unveiled

Rome, 12 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Ferrari unveiled its new Formula One car on Tuesday, as Chairman John Elkann stressed the Italian racing team’s resolve to return to winning ways after a long dry spell.

Mercedes has dominated Formula One over the last few years. Ferrari last won the drivers’ title in 2007 and the constructors’ title a year later.

The new SF1000 car was unveiled in a theatre in Reggio Emilia, not far from Ferrari’s headquarters in Maranello, in a flashy show featuring dancers and music from a DJ and a string orchestra.

The SF1000 name was chosen because the 2020 season will see Ferrari competing for its 1,000th Grand Prix. To date, there have been 991, with Ferrari winning 238.

“And despite all these victories, the hunger for victory remains huge among all of us at Ferrari,” Elkann said, while acknowledging that “we know how strong the competition is.”

Team principal Mattia Binotto said the 2020 car “may look very similar to the one from last year, but believe me, it is very different,” and stressed its better packaging.

“I like it a lot,” Ferrari’s German driver Sebastian Vettel said, while his Monegasque team-mate Charles Leclerc added, “We worked hard with the team to have the best possible car.”

Vettel praised SF1000’s bodywork for being “a little bit more red than last year,” and concluded: “I can’t wait to drive it because obviously that is more exciting than to look at it.”