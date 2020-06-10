Federer sits out tennis till 2021 after second knee surgery

Tennis great Roger Federer will not return to the court again this year after having a second operation on his knee, he said on social media Wednesday.

“A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee,” the 38-year-old Swiss wrote.

“Now, much like I did leading up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the necessary time to be 100 per cent ready to play at my highest level.

“I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but, I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of 2021.”

The men’s ATP Tour immediately wished him: “All the best in your recovery,” on Twitter.

Federer has not played since February when he had a first operation on his knee but missed little action as the coronavirus crisis forced the suspension of tennis until at least the end of July.

The Wimbledon grass court grand slam has been cancelled outright though organizers still hope the hard-court US Open can run from August 31 with a postponed French Open, on clay, following directly.

A previous knee injury in 2016 prompted Federer to take extended time off to recover. He returned with a dazzling season the next year, which included wins at the Australian Open and Wimbledon – his record 20th men’s grand slam title.