Federer fund gives 1 million dollars to crisis-hit African families

Vienna, 7 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) — The Roger Federer Foundation will use 1 million dollars to feed families who are affected by the coronavirus crisis in Africa, the Swiss tennis star’s philanthropic organization announced on Wednesday.

The money will be used to fund meals for 64,000 young children and their families while schools are closed because of the pandemic.

Such closures have left some 300 million primary school children around the world are missing out on school meals on which they depend for nutrition, according to the UN World Food Programme.

In March, Roger Federer and his wife Mirka donated 1 million Swiss francs (1 million dollars) for vulnerable families in Switzerland.

The Roger Federer Foundation has been supporting educational projects in Switzerland as well as in the southern African countries of Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.