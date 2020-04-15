February industry turnover up 3.5 percent: statistics

Skopje, 15 April 2020 (MIA) – Industry turnover in February increased by 3.5 percent compared to the same month in 2019, the State Statistical Office said on Wednesday.

Total turnover by Main Industrial Groupings was higher in Intermediate goods, except energy by 2.6%, Capital goods by 2.6% and Non-durable consumer goods by 7.2%, but lower in Durable consumer goods by 9.2%.

Compared to January, industry turnover rose by 0.3 percent, while in period January-February it increased by 7.7 percent.

Industry turnover on the domestic market in February, compared to the same month in 2019, rose by 1.8 percent.

Industry turnover on the domestic market by Main Industrial Groupings was higher in Intermediate goods, except energy by 4.5% and Non-durable consumer goods by 3.7%, but lower in Capital goods by 10.2% and Durable consumer goods by 25.4%.

Compared to January, industry turnover on the domestic market was up by 14.6 percent, while in period January-February it increased by 4.7 percent.

Industry turnover on the non-domestic market in February, compared to the same month in 2019, rose by 3.8 percent.

Industry turnover on the non-domestic market by Main Industrial Groupings was higher in Intermediate goods, except energy by 2.1%, Capital goods by 3.0%, Durable consumer goods by 1.2% and Non-durable consumer goods by 9.5%.

Compared to January, industry turnover index on the non-domestic market dropped by 2.6 percent, while in period January-February it increased by 8.1 percent.