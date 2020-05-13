FBI warns that China-linked hackers are targeting US vaccine research

Washington, 13 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – US federal authorities on Wednesday warned that China-linked hackers are targeting US research organizations to steal data on vaccines, treatments and testing for the new coronavirus.

The FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said “cyberactors and non-traditional collectors” linked to the Chinese government “have been observed attempting to identify and illicitly obtain valuable intellectual property (IP) and public health data related to vaccines, treatments, and testing from networks and personnel affiliated with Covid-19-related research.”

Health care, pharmaceutical and research institutions working on a pandemic response “should all be aware they are the prime targets of this activity and take the necessary steps to protect their systems,” according to the advisory.

“China’s efforts to target these sectors pose a significant threat to our nation’s response to Covid-19,” the agencies said.

“The potential theft of this information jeopardizes the delivery of secure, effective, and efficient treatment options.”

The warning is the latest in a series of efforts by President Donald Trump’s administration to blame China for being the source of the pandemic and exploiting its aftermath.

Asked on Monday about media reports that the White House would soon accuse Beijing of trying to steal US vaccine research by mobilizing hackers, Trump declined to confirm.

“I am not happy with China,” Trump said, and then added “What else is new with China?”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week accused Beijing of being responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths and the economic downturn, and has continued to pursue a theory that the virus came from a Chinese laboratory, despite presenting no evidence.

The administration’s strategy of pointing the finger at China is politically potent, according to a new poll by market research company Morning Consult.

It shows that 73 per cent of US adults say the Chinese government bears at least some responsibility for deaths due to the pandemic, tied with “Americans who didn’t socially distance” as the most blamed group.

China is the most blamed entity among Republicans, and the fourth most among Democrats, according to the polling.

More than twice as many respondents said China gave the US insufficient warning about the outbreak than said the US did not use the time after China first alerted the global community to better prepare for the pandemic.

Despite bipartisan concerns in the US about China’s handling of the initial stages of the outbreak, Democrats have sharply criticized how Trump has handled the crisis in the US, which has by far the highest virus death toll in the world.