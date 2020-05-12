Fauci warns of ‘really serious’ consequences if US reopens too soon

Washington, 12 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – There will likely be “really serious” consequences if the US moves too quickly to reopen the economy, warned the country’s top expert on infectious diseases on Tuesday, while noting he is “cautiously optimistic” of a vaccine for the new coronavirus.

Speaking at a Senate hearing, Anthony Fauci said that, if states restart their economies too broadly and too soon, skipping past government guidelines, they risk seeing resurgent outbreaks.

This would lead to unnecessary deaths and set back the economy even further, he said.

“There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you might not be able to control,” he said.

The remarks come as several states that are partially reopening do not appear to have met key benchmarks, as infection rates have not shown steady declines during 14-day intervals.

President Donald Trump is urging a swift reopening of the economy, adding pressure, amidst angst about heavy job losses and the possibility that businesses may not recover.

Local authorities need to both make sure their infection rates are going down before reopening and guarantee they can respond effectively to new outbreaks, Fauci said. He warned reopening will lead to an “inevitable return” of new cases.

Fauci was generally upbeat on a vaccine, telling senators that “it is more likely than not” that scientists will develop one. However, no vaccine would be available for use by the start of the upcoming US school year, which usually comes in August or September.

“Even at the top speed we are going, we don’t see a vaccine playing in the ability of individuals to get back to school this term,” he said.

He stood by his earlier assessment of a 12-18 month horizon for a vaccine, noting developments got underway in January.

Other government officials testifying to the Senate committee described plans being put in place to rapidly deploy a vaccine, once one is available, including by building supply chains even prior to the creation of the vaccine itself.

Officials also said they would want to deploy the vaccine across the population without firmly committing to ensuring it is free of cost.

The Senate hearing comes as the White House’s response to the coronavirus pandemic comes under the spotlight amid sharp criticism by Democrats, who have bashed Trump’s fairly lax approach through February and lingering testing shortages.

A day earlier, the president took to the Rose Garden outside the White House to praise his own handling of the pandemic and tout the uptick in coronavirus testing numbers.

However, capacity still remains below what experts say is needed to monitor virus spreads.

At the hearing, Democratic Senator Patty Murray said the Trump administration’s “response to this public health emergency so far has been a disaster.”

“President Trump is trying to ignore the facts and ignore the experts who’ve been very clear we are nowhere close to where we need to be to reopen safely,” she said.

Fauci dampened the president’s upbeat assessment by cautioning that the US outbreak is not fully contained.

“I think we are going in the right direction, but the right direction does not mean we have, by any means, total control of this outbreak,” he said.

Fauci told lawmakers that the official US death toll of over 80,000 is likely undercounting the true toll.

“Most of us feel that the number of deaths are likely higher than that number,” he said. “There may have been people who died at home who did have Covid who were not counted as Covid.”

The 79-year-old has served in key public health positions under four Republican presidents and two Democratic ones, and is seen as a trusted face for the public during the pandemic.

He has diplomatically managed to push forward facts that can subtly seem at odds with Trump’s proclamations while still maintaining his position and garnering regular praise from the White House.

Trump announced last week he would allow Fauci, an immunologist, to testify in the Republican-controlled Senate, but not to any committees in the House of Representatives, which is dominated by his rivals from the Democratic Party.

The Senate’s health committee hearing was handled largely remotely. The chairman, Lamar Alexander, a Republican, is in self-quarantine, after being exposed to someone who has the virus.

Fauci himself and other top officials have also been exposed and are in forms of self-isolation.