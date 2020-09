Skopje, 3 September 2020 (MIA) – Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi has been named North Macedonia’s governor at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The government reached the decision at a session on Thursday.

“Once the decision enters into force, the decision on the appointment of a governor of the Republic of North Macedonia at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, dated September 10, 2029, is no longer valid,” says the government in a press release.