Farewell ceremony in Larissa marks SEEBRIG HQ move to Kumanovo

Athens, 8 August 2020 (MIA) – A farewell ceremony took place on Friday at the South-Eastern Europe Brigade (SEEBRIG) HQ in Larissa to mark its relocation to Kumanovo, MIA reports from Athens.

The event, the Greek Defence Ministry said, was attended by Greece’s Deputy Minister of National Defence Alkiviadis Stefanis, his Albanian counterpart Petro Koçi, as well as SEEBRIG Commander, Brigadier General Tudorică Petrache among others.

The SEEBRIG HQ was set up in 1999 and has been located in Tyrnavos, Larissa, since 2011. Kumanovo is set to host the HQ until 2026.