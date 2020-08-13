Famous Macedonian comic releases book of best monologues

Skopje, 12 August 2020 (MIA) — Comic actor Vasko Todorov, i.e., his alter ego Tosho Malerot from the Macedonian television show K-15, has released a collection of his comedic highlights, Monology.

Using humor and satire to expose and criticize Macedonian society and its stereotypes, ethnic intolerance, and taboos, K-15 aired its first episode on Nov. 23, 1994 on A1 TV, with re-runs airing on many national TV stations since.

Most of the material Malerot’s Monology contains was written for the show, but the book includes some new and previously unreleased monologues, too.

“Look mate,” Malerot says in the promotional video, “this book is pure impressionism tinged with expressionism, and my goal was to bring the inner human being closer to the loftiness inside oneself.

“Because the longing for love is a hammer, mutual chemistry is a chisel, and everything comes down to working the wood.”

Available for purchase at Literatura.mk, the book was published under Ars Lamina Publication’s imprint Ars Libris.

Starring Branko Ognjanovski, Ljupcho Bubo Karov, and Vasko Todorov as comedians, co-producers, and co-directors, K-15 remains one of the most popular and best loved Macedonian TV shows.

Todorov is currently on the team of Fcherashni Novosti. mr/