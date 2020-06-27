Facebook to ban more hate ads, label certain posts from politicians

Washington, 27 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Amid a backlash from advertisers, Facebook is introducing new policies to ban more forms of hate speech and postings designed to suppress voting, and it will also label problematic comments from top politicians.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement as the company’s stock was down around 7 per cent during the trading day.

The company would more strictly limit ads that suggest anyone is a physical threat based on their race, religion, sexuality or gender. It is also shifting policies to better protect immigrants and refugees from hate speech.

Facebook said it will start flagging content deemed “newsworthy” that would otherwise violate its policies, and that leading politicians would not get a pass. However, such items would remain up to allow other users to offer counter points.

“There’s no newsworthy exemptions to content that incites violence or suppresses voting, even if a politician says it … We are going to take that content down no matter who says it,” Zuckerberg said in a live stream.

Twitter recently began flagging some postings by President Donald Trump as being in violation of the company’s policies, but left the content up in the name of the public interest.

Top companies said they would join a ban movement and stop placing paid posts on major social media platform, including Facebook, noting the divisive political era. There is a concentrated effort by liberal groups to have Facebook more strictly limit hate speech.

Last year, Facebook took in nearly 70 billion dollars in advertising revenue.