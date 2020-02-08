Facebook’s Twitter accounts briefly hacked

Two of Facebook’s official accounts on Twitter were hacked on Friday, the social media giant confirmed.

The Twitter accounts for @Facebook and its messaging app @Messenger posted a cryptic message reading: “Hi, we are O u r M i n e. Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security better than Twitter.”

The hacker group included an email and website to contact to “improve your accounts security.”

In a statement on Twitter, Facebook said that their accounts were “briefly hacked but we have secured and restored access.”

The incident resembles similar hacks of the Twitter accounts for the National Football League and sports broadcaster ESPN in January. In that instance the hacker OurMine took responsibility.

OurMine has also been tied to a hack of The New York Times’ Twitter account.