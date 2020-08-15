Face masks to be obligatory outdoors in most of central Paris

Paris, 15 August 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Paris police have announced that face masks will be obligatory for pedestrians outdoors in most of central Paris with effect from 8 am (0600 GMT) on Saturday.

The new rules apply to all of central Paris on the Right Bank, as well as busy nightlife areas such as Saint Germain des Pres and parts of the Latin Quarter, Bastille, Pigalle and Montmartre areas.

Masks have already been obligatory since mid-July in most indoor public places, where the risk of infection is thought to be much higher.

A number of cities have also made them obligatory in some or all outdoor areas, including the river and canal banks of Paris, although experts differ as to the benefits of the measure.

Faced with an uptick in the number of infections, Prime Minister Jean Castex on Tuesday said masks should be required in more outdoor areas. He also announced that a ban on gatherings of more than 5,000 people would be extended until the end of October.

Health authorities meanwhile announced that more than 2,800 new cases of Covid-19 had been diagnosed in the past 24 hours – up from an average of about 1,000 cases daily in late July.

France was one of the European countries worst hit by the disease, with more than 30,000 deaths, mostly between March and May.