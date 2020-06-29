FAA clears Boeing to resume test flights of 737 MAX

The US regulator has cleared Boeing to resume certification test flights for the 737 MAX planes, a Federal Aviation Authority spokesman confirmed to dpa on Sunday.

The FAA spokesman said the certification tests could begin as early as Monday.

The programme is expected to be a multi-day affair, and is crucial for Boeing as the airplane maker looks to recover from its worst-ever scandal.

The clearance comes after Boeing submitted safety fixes for the government agency to review and indicates the FAA has approved the plans.

Boeing would not comment on when the flights would resume, with a chance remaining for last-minute delays.

“We continue to work diligently on safely returning the 737 MAX to commercial service. We defer to the FAA and global regulators on the process,” a company spokesman said in an email.

The 737 MAX series of planes was grounded last year, following the deaths of 346 people in two accidents, one in October 2018 and another in March 2019.

Boeing has been hit both by the crashes and the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused a sharp reduction in global air travel. The company has announced thousands of lay-offs this year.