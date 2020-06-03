Extended weekend lockdown in Skopje, Shtip, Kumanovo and Tetovo

Skopje, 3 June 2020 (MIA) – The Government has accepted the recommendation of the Commission for Infectious Diseases and decided to restrict the movement for the coming extended weekend, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Wednesday.

Curfew in all Skopje municipalities, Kumanovo, Lipkovo, Shtip, Tetovo, Bogovinje, Brvenica, Tearce, Zhelino and Jegunovce will begin at 9 pm on Thursday (June 4) and last until 5 am on Monday (June 8). In the remaining municipalities across the country, the curfew will begin at 9 pm on Thursday and last until at 5 am on Friday (June 5), and from 4 pm until 5 am on the next day between Friday and Monday (June 5-8).

Friday before Pentecost (June 5) is declared non-working for all citizens. During the extended weekend, citizens are banned from visiting cemeteries at the territory of the entire country, except for funerals.

The reinstatement of the restrictions follows an increased number of new COVID-19 cases in the country in recent days. On Wednesday, 101 cases were registered, most of which in Skopje (59), followed by Kumanovo (12), Shtip (7), Struga (6), Tetovo (5), Gostivar and Kochani (3 each), Probishtip (2), Prilep, Veles, Ohrid and Kavadarci (1 each).