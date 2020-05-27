Extended maternity leave with pay in light of COVID-19 measures

Skopje, 27 May 2020 (MIA) – To ensure child care and protection, the Government adopted a decree with the force of law on implementing the Law on Labor Relations during a state of emergency.

In line with the decree, maternity leave with pay is extended until temporary measures in light of COVID-19 are lifted, the Government said in a press release.

This means than any worker whose maternity leave has expired after the declaration of the state of emergency (March 18, 2020), is entitled to extended maternity leave with pay until measures are valid, regardless of the state of emergency.