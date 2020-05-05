Exports down 10.8 percent, imports drop 6.3 percent in Q1: statistics

Skopje, 5 May 2020 (MIA) – Total value of exported goods from North Macedonia in period January-March amounted to US$ 1,55 billion, a 10.8% decrease compared to the same period last year, while the value of imported goods in the same period was US$ 2,11 billion or 6.3% less than the same period last year.

Trade deficit in period January-March was US$ 563,46 million.

Import coverage by export in period January-March was 73.4%.

The external trade by products shows that in the exports the most significant products are supported catalysts with precious metal or precious metal compounds as the active substance, ignition wiring sets and other wiring sets of a kind used in vehicles, aircraft or ships, parts of the seats of subgroup 821.1 and motor vehicles for the transport of 10 or more persons, including the driver, with compressionignition internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel).

In the imports, the most significant products are the platinum and platinum alloys, unwrought or in powder form, petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals (other than crude), flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, not clad, plated or coated and other metals of the platinum group and alloys thereof, unwrought or in powder form.

In period January-March, according to the total external trade volume, the most important trade partners of North Macedonia were Germany, Great Britain, Serbia, Greece and Bulgaria.