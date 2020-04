Skopje, 6 April 2020 (MIA) – The government has decided on Monday that the amount of face masks exported from North Macedonia should not exceed 80% of masks produced daily.

“Economic operators and manufacturers that export face masks are required to present a document proving that they keep in storage 20% of the amount of masks produced daily, set to be used strictly for the needs of the domestic market,” the government said in a press release following its Monday session.