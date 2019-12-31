Explosion at bell tower in Spain injures 14

Madrid, 30 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – An explosion took place at a Spanish bell tower during a town festival on Monday, wounding 14 people.

The accident at the Santa Coloma church in the Catalan town of Centelles occurred during a pyrotechnic show. The exact cause of the explosion was unclear.

Nine of the injured were taken to hospital, three of whom were in critical condition due to severe burns, the local fire department wrote on Twitter.

The long-running festival, which is held in honour of the town’s patron saint, was called off early after the accident, according to local officials.