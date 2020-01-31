0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Expert committee on establishing border crossing in Prespa Lake region meets in Skopje

The joint expert committee on establishing a border crossing in the Prespa Lake region held its first meeting Friday in Skopje. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 31 January 2020 19:20
