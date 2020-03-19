Expenses for select imported raw materials to be reduced: minister

Skopje, 19 March 2020 (MIA) – All manufacturing facilities in the food sector are well supplied for the next few months, but officials are calling for implementation of tax exemptions for raw material imports, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said at a press conference Thursday.

Bekteshi met ahead of the news conference with Finance Minister Nina Angelovska, Custom Administration director Gjoko Tanasovski and food sector officials to discuss economic measures adopted by the Government to mitigate the impact of coronavirus effects.

“We’ll finalize decision to lower expenses for several raw materials tomorrow at the latest. Minister Angelovska and myself will propose this measure to the government, to ensure food production is uninterrupted and prevent prices from rising,” Bekteshi said.

He underlined that there’s no need to panic as food supplies are plentiful.

Bekteshi said that stakeholders discussed slashing expenses and taxes for face masks production materials.

“We discussed reducing expenses for raw materials for production of face masks, in order to have domestic textile companies make them. That way we can control prices and make sure we have enough masks at the same time. We also talked about raw materials for the food industry,” Bekteshi said.

He underlined that authorities will deal appropriately with fear-mongering media outlets who publish fake news regarding lack of food supplies in the country.

“Both sellers and manufacturers have confirmed that there is enough food in the country,” Bekteshi said.