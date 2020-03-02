Exit polls: Netanyahu’s party strongest, though one short of majority

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party has won the most seats in Israel‘s general election, according to exit polls on Monday night, but his right-wing and religious bloc fell one short of the 61 seats necessary to have a parliamentary majority.

The right-wing bloc including Likud, the far-right Yamina and the ultra-Orthodox parties received 60 mandates, according to the three separate exit polls published on Israel‘s main television channels.

The centre-left bloc including the centrist Blue and White party of Netanyahu’s main rival, Benny Gantz, as well as Labour-Meretz-Gesher and the Arab joint list parties received 52-54 mandates, polls said.

Likud took 36-37 seats, while Blue and White took 32-33 mandates.

As in previous rounds, Avigdor Liberman and his ultra-nationalist, but secular, Yisrael Beiteinu party are likely to be the kingmaker, after his party won 6-8 seats, according to the exit polls.

Netanyahu’s significant lead marks a change from the previous vote, when Gantz’s left-wing bloc and Netanyahu’s bloc were neck and neck with a two-seat difference between them, at 57 and 55, respectively.

Netanyahu thanked voters after the exit polls were released on Monday night, tweeting “thanks” with a heart emoji.

The first real results are expected in by Tuesday, but the official results are due within eight days.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will likely grant the task of forming the next government to Netanyahu, because traditionally the president gives the mandate to the largest party – unless the Supreme Court rules that an indicted party leader is unfit to form a government.

Two weeks after elections, Netanyahu is set to appear in front of a Jerusalem court on charges of corruption. His indictment, announced before the March polls, didn’t appear to deter his supporters.

Netanyahu had also been under pressure from his right-wing and religious base as settlement leaders pressed for him to annex the West Bank settlements and Jordan Valley as soon as possible after the Trump administration unveiled its Middle East plan in late January.

Israelis went out in large numbers to vote on Monday in an unprecedented third election in just one year.

Voter turnout two hours before polls closed was at 65.6 per cent, compared with 63.7 per cent at the same time in September and the highest at the time since 1999, the Central Elections Committee said.

The higher turnout comes despite fears that activists would try to influence election results by spreading “fake news” about suspected coronavirus cases at voting stations. Concern of voter fatigue appeared to have proven wrong.

Amid a so far limited outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Netanyahu told citizens that they should not worry about becoming infected after he cast his vote on Monday.

Special voting tents had been set up for Israelis who are currently in self-isolation after returning from affected countries.

More than 5,500 Israelis are in quarantine at their homes at the orders of the Health Ministry. They were able to cast their vote at 16 designated stations, with two additional ones opened in the afternoon. So far 12 Israelis have tested positive for the virus.

There were concerns that “fake news” was being spread about the coronavirus to scare away voters from specific polling stations.

Roughly 30 party lists ran in the election for 120 seats in the 23rd Knesset, with about 6.5 million people eligible to vote.

More than 10,600 polling stations were set up across the country.